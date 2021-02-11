National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $9.97

National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.97 and last traded at $9.68, with a volume of 37112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.58.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut National Australia Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

The stock has a market cap of $54.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.60.

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Business and Private Banking, Personal Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, and New Zealand Banking segments. It operates through Business and Private Banking; Personal Banking; Corporate and Institutional Banking; New Zealand Banking; Corporate Functions and Other; and MLC Wealth segments.

