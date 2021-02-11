National Express Group PLC (NEX.L) (LON:NEX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

National Express Group PLC (NEX.L) (LON:NEX) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 320 ($4.18).

NEX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective on shares of National Express Group PLC (NEX.L) in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on National Express Group PLC (NEX.L) from GBX 255 ($3.33) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup restated a “top pick” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on shares of National Express Group PLC (NEX.L) in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on National Express Group PLC (NEX.L) from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th.

LON:NEX opened at GBX 287.20 ($3.75) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 257.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 192.43. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.62, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.75. National Express Group PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 66.30 ($0.87) and a 1 year high of GBX 456 ($5.96).

National Express Group PLC provides public transport services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North Africa, North America, and the Middle East. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

