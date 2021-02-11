National (NASDAQ:NHLD) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.14

Shares of National Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:NHLD) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.14 and traded as high as $3.49. National shares last traded at $3.33, with a volume of 260,177 shares.
The stock has a market cap of $45.84 million, a P/E ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.50.
In related news, major shareholder Daniel Asher bought 18,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.69 per share, with a total value of $49,652.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders bought 339,071 shares of company stock valued at $875,415 in the last three months. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.
About National (NASDAQ:NHLD)
National Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Brokerage and Advisory Services, and Tax and Accounting Services. The company offers retail brokerage services include execution of purchases and sale of stocks, options, bonds, mutual funds, annuities, and various other securities; and investment advisory services for individual, corporate, and institutional clients.
Read More: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?
Receive News & Ratings for National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.