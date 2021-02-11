National (NASDAQ:NHLD) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.14

Shares of National Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:NHLD) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.14 and traded as high as $3.49. National shares last traded at $3.33, with a volume of 260,177 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $45.84 million, a P/E ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.50.

In related news, major shareholder Daniel Asher bought 18,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.69 per share, with a total value of $49,652.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders bought 339,071 shares of company stock valued at $875,415 in the last three months. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in National by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in National by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 57,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC raised its holdings in National by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 1,729,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,241,000 after purchasing an additional 371,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.54% of the company’s stock.

About National (NASDAQ:NHLD)

National Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Brokerage and Advisory Services, and Tax and Accounting Services. The company offers retail brokerage services include execution of purchases and sale of stocks, options, bonds, mutual funds, annuities, and various other securities; and investment advisory services for individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

