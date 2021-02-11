National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Brokerages expect National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) to report $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the highest is $0.45. National Storage Affiliates Trust reported earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover National Storage Affiliates Trust.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

NSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Evercore ISI started coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.36.

NSA opened at $37.70 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.46 and its 200 day moving average is $34.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.68 and a beta of 0.38. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12-month low of $19.34 and a 12-month high of $38.86.

In related news, Director Mourick Mark Van sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NSA. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 24.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5,917.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 123.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

Recommended Story: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.