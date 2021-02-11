Nationwide Risk-Managed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:NUSI) Trading 0.6% Higher

Shares of Nationwide Risk-Managed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:NUSI) traded up 0.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $28.38 and last traded at $28.26. 144,407 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 143,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.09.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.08.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nationwide Risk-Managed Income ETF stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Nationwide Risk-Managed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:NUSI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Nationwide Risk-Managed Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

