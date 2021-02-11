Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) Trading Up 6%

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) was up 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.00 and last traded at $19.91. Approximately 581,183 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 69% from the average daily volume of 343,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.79.

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 221.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.84 and its 200-day moving average is $18.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Natura &Co Holding S.A. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Natura &Co during the third quarter worth $27,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Natura &Co by 38.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Natura &Co in the third quarter valued at $203,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Natura &Co by 16.2% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Natura &Co by 18.7% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 27,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 4,279 shares in the last quarter. 4.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO)

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, produces, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and toiletries products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child care.

