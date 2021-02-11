Navcoin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.03 Million (NAV)

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $25.50 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for $0.36 or 0.00000755 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00000201 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 33.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.57 or 0.00022183 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000532 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 81.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 70,926,721 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin . The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Navcoin Coin Trading

Navcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

