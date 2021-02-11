Naviaddress (NAVI) Tops One Day Volume of $13,924.00

Naviaddress (CURRENCY:NAVI) traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 11th. During the last seven days, Naviaddress has traded up 14% against the U.S. dollar. Naviaddress has a market capitalization of $41,778.78 and approximately $13,924.00 worth of Naviaddress was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Naviaddress token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Naviaddress alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00058839 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $526.53 or 0.01099943 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006268 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.75 or 0.00053787 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 88.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004330 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,579.12 or 0.05387923 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00026398 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00019001 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00032756 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00044071 BTC.

Naviaddress Profile

Naviaddress (CRYPTO:NAVI) is a token. Naviaddress’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,550,845 tokens. The Reddit community for Naviaddress is /r/Naviaddress and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Naviaddress’ official Twitter account is @naviaddress and its Facebook page is accessible here . Naviaddress’ official website is naviaddress.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Naviaddress is a global digital addressing system that is being deployed onto the blockchain. It will provide people and businesses with freedom and ability to create, obtain, own, lend and sell their digital addresses. These are called naviaddresses – unified digital IDs for any place and object in real and virtual worlds. Once the addressing system is deployed on the blockchain, Naviaddress will enable people in the world living without addresses to obtain digital postal delivery naviaddresses, verified by a transaction on the blockchain at almost no cost. Usage of naviaddresses will enable local governments to provide more citizens with essential services and create new markets for e-retailers and delivery businesses. “

Buying and Selling Naviaddress

Naviaddress can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Naviaddress directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Naviaddress should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Naviaddress using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Naviaddress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Naviaddress and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.