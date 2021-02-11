NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $118.34 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) will announce sales of $118.34 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for NBT Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $114.37 million and the highest estimate coming in at $122.30 million. NBT Bancorp reported sales of $112.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NBT Bancorp will report full-year sales of $463.61 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $457.71 million to $469.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $470.54 million, with estimates ranging from $468.78 million to $472.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover NBT Bancorp.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 19.96%.

NBTB has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of NBT Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBTB opened at $35.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.80. NBT Bancorp has a twelve month low of $26.10 and a twelve month high of $39.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. NBT Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 39.42%.

In related news, Director Jack H. Webb sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $180,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,118.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBTB. NBT Bank N A NY raised its position in NBT Bancorp by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 379,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,190,000 after purchasing an additional 153,534 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,260,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $167,905,000 after buying an additional 70,088 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 55.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 173,283 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,647,000 after buying an additional 62,079 shares during the period. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,283,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in NBT Bancorp by 229.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,167 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 24,492 shares during the last quarter. 53.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, direct loans, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

