NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NCR in a report issued on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville expects that the information technology services provider will earn $0.46 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for NCR’s FY2021 earnings at $2.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

Get NCR alerts:

NCR has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of NCR from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of NCR from $39.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NCR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of NCR from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of NCR from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.89.

Shares of NCR stock opened at $34.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.73 and its 200 day moving average is $26.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. NCR has a 52-week low of $10.55 and a 52-week high of $39.30.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. NCR had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NCR during the fourth quarter worth $1,680,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in NCR by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 385,151 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,470,000 after purchasing an additional 17,241 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in NCR by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,560,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $58,610,000 after purchasing an additional 677,898 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in NCR during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NCR during the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

About NCR

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. The company operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Other segments. The Banking segment offers solutions for financial services industry, including digital banking, branch transformation, and digital connected services; software solutions and platforms, such as a multi-vendor ATM management systems software application suites; payment processing software; fraud and loss prevention applications; and cash management and video banking software, as well as related hardware products comprise ATMs, interactive teller machines, cash dispensers, and image processing and check hardware.

Read More: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.