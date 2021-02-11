NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) – Equities researchers at Northcoast Research issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for NCR in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 10th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Mehta forecasts that the information technology services provider will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for NCR’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.46 EPS.

Get NCR alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on NCR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on NCR from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Stephens boosted their price objective on NCR from $39.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NCR from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on NCR from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on NCR from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.89.

Shares of NCR stock opened at $34.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.75. NCR has a fifty-two week low of $10.55 and a fifty-two week high of $39.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.84.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. NCR had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NCR in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in NCR by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in NCR in the fourth quarter worth $154,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in NCR by 13.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,287 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in NCR in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

About NCR

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. The company operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Other segments. The Banking segment offers solutions for financial services industry, including digital banking, branch transformation, and digital connected services; software solutions and platforms, such as a multi-vendor ATM management systems software application suites; payment processing software; fraud and loss prevention applications; and cash management and video banking software, as well as related hardware products comprise ATMs, interactive teller machines, cash dispensers, and image processing and check hardware.

Recommended Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.