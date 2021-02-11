Neblio (NEBL) Price Hits $1.67 on Major Exchanges

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. One Neblio coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.67 or 0.00003532 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Neblio has traded up 36.9% against the dollar. Neblio has a market capitalization of $28.50 million and $3.10 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.79 or 0.00022815 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00015614 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004940 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001772 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 34.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 61.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004566 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Neblio Profile

Neblio (NEBL) is a coin. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 17,465,442 coins and its circulating supply is 17,061,345 coins. Neblio’s official website is nebl.io . Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Neblio Coin Trading

Neblio can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

