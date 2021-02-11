Needham & Company LLC Raises Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Price Target to $210.00

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $190.00 to $210.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.81% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Avalara from $167.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Avalara from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Avalara from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Avalara from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avalara has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.13.

Shares of AVLR opened at $179.78 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $163.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.86. Avalara has a 12-month low of $55.50 and a 12-month high of $185.37. The firm has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -280.91 and a beta of 0.73.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $144.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.37 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 10.89% and a negative return on equity of 6.97%. The business’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avalara will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.49, for a total transaction of $152,317.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,287,337.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 2,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.73, for a total transaction of $432,743.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,029,893.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 252,237 shares of company stock valued at $41,779,662 over the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Avalara in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Avalara by 256.4% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after buying an additional 10,914 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 95.2% in the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Avalara by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,748,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Avalara in the 4th quarter valued at $404,000. 88.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

