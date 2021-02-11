NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) Hits New 52-Week High at $12.95

NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.95 and last traded at $12.46, with a volume of 1118 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.36.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NPTN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised NeoPhotonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of NeoPhotonics from $9.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of NeoPhotonics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.93.

The stock has a market cap of $634.35 million, a P/E ratio of 72.71 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

In other NeoPhotonics news, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 19,500 shares of NeoPhotonics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total transaction of $230,490.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,500 shares in the company, valued at $230,490. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Michael J. Sophie sold 34,063 shares of NeoPhotonics stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $374,693.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,753. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 14.3% during the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 44,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 115,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 106,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 5,397 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN)

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals.

