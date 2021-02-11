Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) Trading Down 6.3%

Neos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEOS)’s stock price dropped 6.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.14 and last traded at $1.18. Approximately 10,224,798 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 73% from the average daily volume of 5,920,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.26.

Separately, JMP Securities lowered Neos Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.78 and a 200 day moving average of $0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.71 million, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.50.

Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $12.54 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Neos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Neos Therapeutics stock. SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Neos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEOS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC owned about 0.12% of Neos Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.13% of the company’s stock.

About Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS)

Neos Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) using its drug delivery technology platform. Its products are extended-release (XR) medications in orally disintegrating tablets or liquid suspension dosage forms.

