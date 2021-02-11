Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Short Interest Update

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 80.8% from the January 14th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NTOIY remained flat at $$33.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 22,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,974. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.62. Neste Oyj has a 52 week low of $10.95 and a 52 week high of $39.42.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NTOIY. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. SEB Equities raised shares of Neste Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research report on Sunday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics to retailers; wholesale customers, such as professional transportation companies and municipalities, fleets, and chemical industry producers; and brand owners and oil companies.

