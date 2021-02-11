Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

NTOIY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Neste Oyj from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Redburn Partners lowered Neste Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. SEB Equities upgraded Neste Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a report on Sunday, October 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a report on Monday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Neste Oyj alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:NTOIY remained flat at $$33.61 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 22,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,974. Neste Oyj has a 12 month low of $10.95 and a 12 month high of $39.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.62.

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics to retailers; wholesale customers, such as professional transportation companies and municipalities, fleets, and chemical industry producers; and brand owners and oil companies.

Recommended Story: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Neste Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neste Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.