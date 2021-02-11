Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

Posted by on Feb 11th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

NTOIY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Neste Oyj from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Redburn Partners lowered Neste Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. SEB Equities upgraded Neste Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a report on Sunday, October 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a report on Monday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NTOIY remained flat at $$33.61 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 22,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,974. Neste Oyj has a 12 month low of $10.95 and a 12 month high of $39.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.62.

Neste Oyj Company Profile

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics to retailers; wholesale customers, such as professional transportation companies and municipalities, fleets, and chemical industry producers; and brand owners and oil companies.

Recommended Story: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY)

Receive News & Ratings for Neste Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neste Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.