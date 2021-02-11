Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Short Interest Update

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 98,500 shares, a drop of 80.1% from the January 14th total of 494,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 747,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NSRGY traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $113.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,035. Nestlé has a 52 week low of $88.00 and a 52 week high of $122.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $326.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.52.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nestlé by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nestlé during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nestlé by 194.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nestlé by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nestlé by 185.7% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

NSRGY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nestlé from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nestlé presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.00.

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

