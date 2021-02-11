Network International Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:NWITY) Short Interest Update

Network International Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:NWITY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a drop of 71.4% from the January 14th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NWITY remained flat at $$4.82 during midday trading on Thursday. 124,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,145. Network International has a fifty-two week low of $2.54 and a fifty-two week high of $8.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.30.

Get Network International alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Network International in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Network International in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payments solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers issuer solutions, including customer onboarding, card issuing, core processing, scheme and settlement reconciliation, and chargeback and dispute management service; and merchant solutions comprising payment acceptance products and solutions to merchants through direct merchant acquiring and acquirer processing solutions.

Featured Article: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Network International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Network International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.