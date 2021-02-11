NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.33

NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.33 and traded as high as $4.70. NeuroMetrix shares last traded at $4.32, with a volume of 408,045 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.33.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NeuroMetrix stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO) by 69.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,841 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,245 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 0.92% of NeuroMetrix worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a healthcare company, develops and markets products for the detection, diagnosis, and monitoring of peripheral nerve and spinal cord disorders. The company develops wearable neuro-stimulation therapeutic devices and point-of-care neuropathy diagnostic tests to address chronic health conditions, including chronic pain, sleep disorders, and diabetes.

