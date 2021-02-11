Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Analysts predict that Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) will report ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Neuronetics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the lowest is ($0.30). Neuronetics reported earnings of ($0.41) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 39%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Neuronetics will report full-year earnings of ($1.51) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.56) to ($1.45). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.00) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.98). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Neuronetics.

Several research firms have recently commented on STIM. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Neuronetics in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neuronetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Neuronetics from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Neuronetics from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Neuronetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.40.

STIM stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.79. 12,865 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 661,845. The company has a market capitalization of $337.57 million, a PE ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 3.05. Neuronetics has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $22.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.07.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Sullivan sold 22,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total value of $429,870.07. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 602,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,338,879.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Furlong sold 7,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total transaction of $138,122.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 261,316 shares in the company, valued at $4,758,564.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,383 shares of company stock worth $622,058 over the last 90 days. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STIM. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Neuronetics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,318,000. Archon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neuronetics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,173,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Neuronetics by 419.2% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 934,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,383,000 after acquiring an additional 754,558 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neuronetics in the third quarter worth approximately $1,100,000. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Neuronetics by 76.5% in the third quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 521,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 225,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.80% of the company’s stock.

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

