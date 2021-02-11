Neutron One Day Volume Reaches $137.00 (NTRN)

Neutron (CURRENCY:NTRN) traded down 67.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 11th. Neutron has a market cap of $252,118.42 and approximately $137.00 worth of Neutron was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Neutron has traded flat against the dollar. One Neutron coin can currently be purchased for $0.0064 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Neutron alerts:

Emercoin (EMC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000056 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000017 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00028679 BTC.

EduMetrix (EMC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00115080 BTC.

Neutron Profile

Neutron (NTRN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 19th, 2016. Neutron’s total supply is 39,121,694 coins. The Reddit community for Neutron is /r/NeutronCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neutron’s official Twitter account is @Neutron_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neutron’s official website is www.neutroncoin.com

Neutron Coin Trading

Neutron can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutron should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neutron using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Neutron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neutron and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.