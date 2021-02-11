New Age Brands (OTCMKTS:NWGFF) Shares Up 2.6%

New Age Brands Inc (OTCMKTS:NWGFF)’s stock price shot up 2.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.46 and last traded at $0.40. 1,782,748 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11,435% from the average session volume of 15,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.39 and a 200 day moving average of $0.30.

New Age Brands Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NWGFF)

New Age Brands Inc, an agricultural services company, offers turnkey growing infrastructure and services for the licensed growers and processors of luxury marijuana crops at its agri-campuses in Washington State. The company also, through its subsidiary, Kured, LLC, operates as an online CBD and lifestyle company.

