New Age Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMTLF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

New Age Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMTLF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, an increase of 335.3% from the January 14th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 964,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS NMTLF opened at $0.17 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.08. New Age Metals has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.19.
About New Age Metals
