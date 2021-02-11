New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 53,200 shares, a growth of 250.0% from the January 14th total of 15,200 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

New Concept Energy stock traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.95. 1,190,929 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,570,798. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.79. The company has a current ratio of 38.80, a quick ratio of 38.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.67 million, a P/E ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 2.10. New Concept Energy has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $30.99.

Get New Concept Energy alerts:

New Concept Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. New Concept Energy had a negative return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 533.42%. The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter.

In other New Concept Energy news, major shareholder Realty Advisors Inc sold 50,000 shares of New Concept Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total transaction of $345,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,790,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,278,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in New Concept Energy stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 71,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.39% of New Concept Energy as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

New Concept Energy Company Profile

New Concept Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates oil and gas wells, and mineral leases primarily in the United States. Its oil and gas wells, and mineral leases are located in Athens and Meigs counties in Ohio; and Calhoun, Jackson, and Roane counties in West Virginia. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 153 producing gas wells; 44 non-producing wells and related equipment; and mineral leases covering approximately 20,000 acres.

Featured Article: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for New Concept Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Concept Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.