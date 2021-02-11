New Providence Acquisition (OTCMKTS:NPAUU) Trading Down 12.1%

New Providence Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:NPAUU)’s stock price traded down 12.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.78 and last traded at $23.28. 12,669 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 12,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.49.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.72 and a 200-day moving average of $12.22.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in New Providence Acquisition stock. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in New Providence Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:NPAUU) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 294,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,089,000. New Providence Acquisition makes up approximately 0.4% of Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

New Providence Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire business through a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Austin, Texas.

