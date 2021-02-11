Newmark Group (NMRK) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NMRK opened at $8.54 on Thursday. Newmark Group has a one year low of $2.49 and a one year high of $12.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

NMRK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Newmark Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on Newmark Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newmark Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Newmark Group from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.32.

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, loan sales, mortgage broking and equity-raising under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

