Newmont (NEM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NEM stock opened at $59.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Newmont has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $72.22. The company has a market cap of $47.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.99.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NEM shares. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Newmont from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Newmont from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.24.

In other news, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $305,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 1,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total value of $83,446.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,219,473.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 31,747 shares of company stock valued at $1,937,279. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

