Newmont (NGT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Newmont (TSE:NGT) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.21 per share for the quarter.

TSE NGT opened at C$75.93 on Thursday. Newmont has a 52 week low of C$44.00 and a 52 week high of C$96.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$77.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$82.20. The firm has a market cap of C$61.00 billion and a PE ratio of 23.86.

Get Newmont alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on NGT shares. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Newmont from C$121.00 to C$122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Newmont to C$110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

Further Reading: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.