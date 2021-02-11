Newton (NEW) Reaches Market Cap of $9.99 Million

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. Newton has a market capitalization of $9.99 million and approximately $2.23 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Newton has traded up 58.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Newton coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Newton alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001094 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.82 or 0.00052044 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $124.63 or 0.00261352 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.80 or 0.00096045 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.80 or 0.00079269 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.22 or 0.00084336 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.00 or 0.00062909 BTC.

Newton Profile

Newton was first traded on October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project . Newton’s official website is www.newtonproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

Newton Coin Trading

Newton can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Newton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Newton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Newton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.