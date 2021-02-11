NexgenRx Inc. (NXG.V) (CVE:NXG) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.24

NexgenRx Inc. (NXG.V) (CVE:NXG) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.24 and traded as high as $0.29. NexgenRx Inc. (NXG.V) shares last traded at $0.29, with a volume of 6,000 shares.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.20. The stock has a market cap of C$20.28 million and a PE ratio of 17.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.65, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.96.

NexgenRx Inc. (NXG.V) (CVE:NXG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$2.65 million during the quarter.

NexgenRx Inc administers, adjudicates, and pays drug, dental, and other extended health-care claims for the beneficiaries of health benefit plans in Canada. It offers prescription drug claims; dental claims; and claims for extended health benefits, as well as provides a health care spending account that offers an amount of money to an individual to pay for health or dental benefits.

