NexJ Systems (TSE:NXJ) Shares Gap Down to $0.70

NexJ Systems Inc. (TSE:NXJ) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.70, but opened at $0.62. NexJ Systems shares last traded at $0.62, with a volume of 2,500 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.50 million and a P/E ratio of -5.74.

NexJ Systems Company Profile (TSE:NXJ)

NexJ Systems Inc develops intelligent customer management solutions for the financial services industry in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers artificial intelligence, relationship, process, and data management services, as well as customer support and maintenance services.

