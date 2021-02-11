Nexo Market Cap Hits $895.28 Million (NEXO)

Nexo (CURRENCY:NEXO) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 11th. In the last week, Nexo has traded up 23.7% against the US dollar. One Nexo coin can currently be purchased for about $1.60 or 0.00003417 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nexo has a total market cap of $895.28 million and approximately $22.78 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00058252 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $513.42 or 0.01097518 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.34 or 0.00054158 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006095 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,489.93 or 0.05322582 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00026789 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00019049 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 51.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003919 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00035210 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Nexo Coin Profile

Nexo (NEXO) is a coin. It launched on April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 coins. The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nexo’s official website is nexo.io . Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Nexo is medium.com/nexo

According to CryptoCompare, “The NEXO platform allows users to lend and request loans backed by cryptocurrency. NEXO (NEXO) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Nexo

Nexo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nexo using one of the exchanges listed above.

