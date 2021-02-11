NEXT Hits Market Capitalization of $11.38 Million (NET)

NEXT (CURRENCY:NET) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 11th. NEXT has a market capitalization of $11.38 million and approximately $35,323.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NEXT has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NEXT coin can now be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000587 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.91 or 0.00397017 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000151 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002902 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003477 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002853 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000284 BTC.

NEXT Profile

NEXT (CRYPTO:NET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. NEXT’s total supply is 116,503,818 coins and its circulating supply is 40,491,818 coins. NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NEXT is www.coinbit.co.kr

According to CryptoCompare, “Netcoin (NET) is a proposed Scrypt type cryptocurrency with a hybrid proof-of-work and proof-of-stake system that affords eventual control of the monetary supply to users. Mining features a Super block every hour equal to 8 times the regular blocks. Netcoin v1.2.0 features the Kimoto Gravity Well difficulty adjustment algorithm. “

Buying and Selling NEXT

NEXT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

