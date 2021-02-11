NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $52.83

NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.83 and traded as high as $54.35. NEXT shares last traded at $54.35, with a volume of 1,662 shares.

NXGPY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. AlphaValue upgraded NEXT to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Citigroup upgraded NEXT from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NEXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Liberum Capital upgraded NEXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.48.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

