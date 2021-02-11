NextDAO (NAX) Price Hits $0.0019 on Top Exchanges

NextDAO (CURRENCY:NAX) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 11th. One NextDAO token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, NextDAO has traded up 7.8% against the US dollar. NextDAO has a market cap of $3.46 million and $515,274.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.17 or 0.00052641 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.68 or 0.00267060 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.04 or 0.00102568 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.10 or 0.00077600 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.80 or 0.00085339 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.59 or 0.00061885 BTC.

About NextDAO

NextDAO’s total supply is 1,842,334,194 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,802,102,085 tokens. The official message board for NextDAO is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax . The official website for NextDAO is nextdao.io/en

Buying and Selling NextDAO

