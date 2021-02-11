NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Holdings Increased by Bollard Group LLC

Bollard Group LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 294.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 789,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 589,280 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy makes up 2.3% of Bollard Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $60,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 297.6% in the 4th quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 34,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 25,716 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 299.0% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 40,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 29,991 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 388.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 29,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 23,603 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 296.1% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 227,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,571,000 after purchasing an additional 170,258 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 298.5% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 449,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,704,000 after purchasing an additional 336,954 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, January 15th. Mizuho increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.82.

NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $84.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,660,846. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.80 billion, a PE ratio of 42.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.70 and a 1 year high of $87.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.74.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.