NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Stake Raised by TBH Global Asset Management LLC

TBH Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 290.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,332 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises about 0.9% of TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NEE. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 579.2% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on NEE. Mizuho boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.82.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $83.83. The stock had a trading volume of 88,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,660,846. The company has a market capitalization of $164.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.74. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.70 and a 52 week high of $87.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Article: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.