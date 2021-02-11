NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Stock Holdings Increased by Searle & CO.

Searle & CO. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 300.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,236 shares during the quarter. Searle & CO.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA FSB raised its position in NextEra Energy by 91.3% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 73,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,488,000 after acquiring an additional 35,221 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in NextEra Energy by 157.9% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 1.5% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in NextEra Energy by 25.8% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its position in NextEra Energy by 8.8% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler started coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.82.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $83.86. The company had a trading volume of 77,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,660,846. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.74. The stock has a market cap of $164.29 billion, a PE ratio of 42.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.70 and a 1-year high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

