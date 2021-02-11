Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) Short Interest Update

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 31,100 shares, an increase of 31,000.0% from the January 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Shares of Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $6.75 on Thursday. Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $3.91 and a 12-month high of $6.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.16.

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

