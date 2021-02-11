NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) Downgraded by Northcoast Research to Neutral

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) was downgraded by equities researchers at Northcoast Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on EGOV. Barrington Research downgraded shares of NIC from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson downgraded shares of NIC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NIC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.40.

EGOV stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,476,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,239. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 38.40 and a beta of 0.27. NIC has a 12 month low of $15.49 and a 12 month high of $35.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.54.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $141.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.77 million. NIC had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NIC will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGOV. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in NIC during the 3rd quarter valued at $616,000. Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in shares of NIC by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 34,523 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its stake in shares of NIC by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 12,761 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of NIC by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 12,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIC in the 3rd quarter valued at $761,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

NIC Company Profile

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. Its portals consist websites and applications that enable businesses and citizens to access government information through online channels, such as applying for a permit, retrieving government records, or filing a government-mandated form or report.

