NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) Downgraded to Underperform at Barrington Research

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) was downgraded by analysts at Barrington Research from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

EGOV has been the subject of several other reports. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of NIC in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut NIC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, DA Davidson raised NIC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.40.

Shares of EGOV opened at $34.48 on Thursday. NIC has a 1 year low of $15.49 and a 1 year high of $34.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.31 and a beta of 0.27.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. NIC had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The firm had revenue of $141.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NIC will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in NIC by 95.0% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 131,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 64,100 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of NIC by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 633,716 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,369,000 after buying an additional 8,884 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NIC by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,381 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 7,888 shares during the period. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of NIC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,706,000. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

NIC Company Profile

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. Its portals consist websites and applications that enable businesses and citizens to access government information through online channels, such as applying for a permit, retrieving government records, or filing a government-mandated form or report.

