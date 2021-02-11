NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) Lowered to Neutral at DA Davidson

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) was downgraded by investment analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on NIC in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research lowered NIC from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NIC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. NIC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.40.

Shares of NASDAQ EGOV traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,476,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,239. NIC has a one year low of $15.49 and a one year high of $35.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.40 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.54.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $141.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.77 million. NIC had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 14.94%. NIC’s revenue was up 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NIC will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGOV. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of NIC in the third quarter worth approximately $616,000. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of NIC by 3.8% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 34,523 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in shares of NIC by 12.7% in the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 12,761 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of NIC by 70.6% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 12,830 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIC in the third quarter worth approximately $761,000. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. Its portals consist websites and applications that enable businesses and citizens to access government information through online channels, such as applying for a permit, retrieving government records, or filing a government-mandated form or report.

