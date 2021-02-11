NightFood Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGTF) Short Interest Update

NightFood Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGTF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, an increase of 423.1% from the January 14th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,210,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NightFood stock opened at $0.19 on Thursday. NightFood has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.14.

NightFood Company Profile

NightFood Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, NightFood, Inc, manufactures, markets, and distributes snacks for evening consumption in the United States. It provides ice cream products through distributors and non-traditional retailers. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Tarrytown, New York.

