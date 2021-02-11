NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 221,239 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 12,799 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in NIKE were worth $31,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tsfg LLC raised its position in NIKE by 583.3% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. 64.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other NIKE news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $4,350,000.00. Also, Director Timothy D. Cook sold 52,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.91, for a total transaction of $6,963,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,423,033.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 444,500 shares of company stock worth $62,461,870. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NKE stock traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $144.05. 55,478 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,186,063. The stock has a market cap of $227.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $147.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $140.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.74.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on NIKE from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. BTIG Research increased their price target on NIKE from $152.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Barclays increased their price target on NIKE from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Cowen upped their target price on NIKE from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $170.00 price target on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.63.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

