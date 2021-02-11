Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY) Short Interest Update

Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, an increase of 988.9% from the January 14th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NINOY remained flat at $$8.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 4,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,234. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.98. Nikon has a 1-year low of $5.82 and a 1-year high of $11.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.98.

Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.28. Nikon had a negative return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 8.51%. On average, equities analysts expect that Nikon will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Nikon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

Nikon Corporation manufactures and sells optical instruments in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Imaging Products Business, Precision Equipment Business, and Healthcare Business. The Imaging Products Business segment develops, manufacture, sells, and services digital SLR cameras, compact digital cameras, and interchangeable camera lenses.

