Nimiq (NIM) Trading Up 27.8% This Week

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 11th. Nimiq has a total market cap of $41.57 million and approximately $2.30 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Nimiq has traded 27.8% higher against the dollar. One Nimiq coin can now be purchased for $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Nimiq alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,029.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,775.95 or 0.03697656 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $184.92 or 0.00385022 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $536.57 or 0.01117181 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $224.30 or 0.00467010 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $208.35 or 0.00433793 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $144.52 or 0.00300895 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00024841 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002886 BTC.

Nimiq Profile

Nimiq is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 8,021,885,968 coins and its circulating supply is 7,278,135,968 coins. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Nimiq Coin Trading

Nimiq can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nimiq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nimiq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.