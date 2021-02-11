Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 650,500 shares, a decline of 68.9% from the January 14th total of 2,094,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.3 days.

Shares of NDGPF stock opened at $1.78 on Thursday. Nine Dragons Paper has a 12-month low of $0.76 and a 12-month high of $1.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.33.

Nine Dragons Paper Company Profile

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells packaging paper, recycled printing and writing paper, and specialty paper products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers linerboard products, including kraft, test, white top, and coated linerboards; corrugated cardboard products; coated duplex boards; and specialty paper.

