Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 650,500 shares, a decline of 68.9% from the January 14th total of 2,094,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.3 days.
Shares of NDGPF stock opened at $1.78 on Thursday. Nine Dragons Paper has a 12-month low of $0.76 and a 12-month high of $1.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.33.
