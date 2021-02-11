Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 493,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,938 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in NIO were worth $24,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in NIO by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NIO by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of NIO by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of NIO by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NIO by 122.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:NIO opened at $61.26 on Thursday. Nio Inc – has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $66.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $78.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.87 and a beta of 2.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.08.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $666.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on NIO in a research report on Friday, October 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upgraded NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NIO from $33.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on NIO from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.73.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

