Niobio Cash (NBR) Price Up 3% This Week

Niobio Cash (CURRENCY:NBR) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 11th. In the last seven days, Niobio Cash has traded up 3% against the US dollar. Niobio Cash has a total market capitalization of $65,883.51 and approximately $68.00 worth of Niobio Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Niobio Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Beldex (BDX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000015 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 30.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Niobio Cash Coin Profile

Niobio Cash (NBR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Niobio Cash’s total supply is 140,803,743 coins. Niobio Cash’s official Twitter account is @niobio_cash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Niobio Cash is niobiocash.org/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Niobio Cash (NBR) is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. The Niobio team main objective is to sponsor the research and development of new technologies that are based on niobium (ore). Thus, 5% of the total mined, by the partner pools, will be destined for a fund, for the purpose of sponsoring projects pertaining to this raw material. It's currently being used in important and diverse areas, such as magnetic resonance scanners, jet aircraft turbines, nuclear industry and gas pipelines. Without pre-mining or ICO. Only 336 million units of Nióbio Cash will be mined. “

Niobio Cash Coin Trading

Niobio Cash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobio Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Niobio Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Niobio Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

